Crude oil falls nearly 2 pc in futures trade as Trump halts Iran strike plans

Crude oil prices declined in futures trade on Friday after US President Donald Trump paused planned military strikes on Iran’s oil infrastructure, easing fears of an immediate disruption in West Asia supplies.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for June delivery fell by Rs 140, or 1.68 per cent, to Rs 8,204 per barrel, with a trading volume of 12,005 lots. The July contract also weakened, dropping Rs 137, or 1.66 per cent, to Rs 8,103 per barrel.

The fall tracked global benchmarks, where Brent crude for August delivery slipped $2.14 (2.37 per cent) to $88.24 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) July futures declined 2.18 per cent to $85.80 per barrel.

Market sentiment turned softer after Trump said he had halted planned strikes, citing progress towards a possible peace agreement involving Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Turkey. The move eased concerns of an escalation that could have threatened oil flows from the Gulf.