Why did petrol, diesel get costlier despite falling crude prices, asks Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government over rising fuel prices, questioning why consumers have not received relief despite crude oil prices falling significantly over the past 12 years.

In a post on X, Kharge cited official data released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to compare fuel prices at the beginning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term in 2014 with current rates.

Kharge noted that when Modi assumed office on 26 May 2014, crude oil in the Indian basket was priced at USD 108.05 per barrel, while the dollar-rupee exchange rate stood at Rs 58.59.

“At that time, petrol was available at Rs 71.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 56.71 per litre,” he said.

According to Kharge, crude oil prices are now below USD 99 per barrel, yet petrol prices have climbed to Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel to Rs 95.20 per litre.

“In other words, while crude oil has become cheaper, petrol has become approximately 42.8 per cent more expensive and diesel about 67.9 per cent more expensive,” he said.