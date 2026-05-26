Why did petrol, diesel get costlier despite falling crude prices, asks Kharge
Congress chief says crude oil is below USD 99 per barrel, but petrol and diesel cost Rs 102.12 and Rs 95.20 per litre, respectively
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government over rising fuel prices, questioning why consumers have not received relief despite crude oil prices falling significantly over the past 12 years.
In a post on X, Kharge cited official data released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to compare fuel prices at the beginning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term in 2014 with current rates.
Kharge noted that when Modi assumed office on 26 May 2014, crude oil in the Indian basket was priced at USD 108.05 per barrel, while the dollar-rupee exchange rate stood at Rs 58.59.
“At that time, petrol was available at Rs 71.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 56.71 per litre,” he said.
According to Kharge, crude oil prices are now below USD 99 per barrel, yet petrol prices have climbed to Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel to Rs 95.20 per litre.
“In other words, while crude oil has become cheaper, petrol has become approximately 42.8 per cent more expensive and diesel about 67.9 per cent more expensive,” he said.
Calling the price rise a burden on ordinary citizens, Kharge argued that higher fuel costs directly impact transportation, food prices and inflation across sectors.
“Every economist knows that the rising cost of petrol and diesel impacts every sector. From transportation to food commodities, the burden of inflation on the common man continues to intensify,” Kharge said.
“Despite this, the government’s profiteering continues unabated,” he added.
“The question is straightforward: When crude oil prices have fallen, why have petrol and diesel become more expensive?”
Kharge also asked why the public was not being given relief and who was benefitting from what he described as “daily robbery”.
The remarks came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government over the latest fuel price hike, alleging that the “mehangai manav” had “struck again”.
“He has just one job — making promises during elections and attacking people’s pockets at other times,” Rahul Gandhi said.
Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers passed on the impact of rising international oil prices to consumers.
With PTI inputs
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