NEET paper leak: Congress cites fifth student suicide, demands Pradhan's resignation again
Rahul Gandhi says future of 22 lakh students is at stake while Congress alleges paper leak destroyed lives and careers
The Congress on Sunday intensified its attack on the Centre over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, linking the alleged leak to a series of student suicides and demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, even as a Delhi court sent one of the key accused in the case to judicial custody till 6 June.
Special Judge Ruchi Aggarwal Asrani remanded accused Shubham Khairnar to judicial custody after the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) argued that his continued detention was necessary to prevent tampering with evidence, influencing witnesses and obstructing the investigation into the alleged examination leak network.
The court order came amid escalating political pressure on the government over the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, which was held on 3 May and scrapped two days later following allegations of a paper leak.
Congress cites student deaths
In a post on X, the Congress alleged that the paper leak had shattered the aspirations of thousands of students and referred to the death of an 18-year-old student from Kalaburagi.
“Bhagyashree had worked tirelessly to take the NEET exam. She had performed well in the exam and was fully confident that she would become a doctor. But the paper leak shattered all of Bhagyashree's dreams,” the party said.
The Congress further alleged that the incident was “not suicide—it's murder” and accused the BJP-led government of colluding with what it described as a “paper leak mafia”.
The opposition party also referred to four other students — Ritik Mishra, Pradeep Meghawal, Anshika Pandey and Siddharth Hegde — claiming they had died by suicide in connection with the controversy surrounding the examination.
“The BJP's corrupt system is stealing children's dreams, snatching away their lives, extinguishing the lamps of their homes,” the Congress said, while demanding strict action against all those involved in the alleged leak and reiterating its demand that Pradhan resign immediately.
Rahul Gandhi renews pressure
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also targeted the government over the issue.
“When millions of youth are on the streets, the future of 22 lakh children is at stake, and the PM remains silent—then the government is not focused on responding, but on evading,” Gandhi said in a post on X.
“Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is established to prevent paper leaks like NEET—we will not stop,” he added.
The government has so far rejected opposition allegations and entrusted the CBI with a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities.
Court sends accused to judicial custody
According to the CBI, Khairnar and other accused were “actively” involved in leaking NEET-UG 2026 examination questions before the commencement of the test.
In its remand application, the agency told the court that judicial custody was required to prevent destruction of physical and digital evidence, influence over witnesses and any further involvement in similar offences.
“The case is currently at the initial stage of investigation, and judicial custody is required in the interest of the case,” the agency said.
The CBI also informed the court that further police custody could be sought depending on future developments in the investigation.
Probe into alleged leak network continues
Earlier this month, the court had sent Khairnar and four other accused to CBI custody, observing that the allegations pointed towards the existence of an “organised gang” involved in leaking and circulating confidential examination papers for monetary gain.
His custodial interrogation was subsequently extended after investigators said they needed to identify and apprehend additional suspects who had allegedly purchased the leaked question papers from him.
The agency also cited the need to recover and analyse electronic devices, communication records and financial transactions connected to what it described as a wider paper leak network.
Investigators told the court they were attempting to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the leak, identify the original source of the question paper and determine locations where examination questions were allegedly disclosed to candidates before the test.
The CBI has so far arrested 10 people in connection with the case.
More accused likely to be produced in court
Court sources said Pune-based physics lecturer Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, who was arrested on Friday, remains on transit remand and is expected to be produced before the concerned court on Monday.
Five other accused are also likely to be produced before the court after the expiry of their CBI custody on 25 May.
The investigation is continuing as the agency seeks to establish the full extent of the alleged leak network and identify all individuals involved in the compromise of one of India's most important entrance examinations for undergraduate medical courses.
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