NEET paper leak: Congress cites fifth student suicide, demands Pradhan's resignation again

The Congress on Sunday intensified its attack on the Centre over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, linking the alleged leak to a series of student suicides and demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, even as a Delhi court sent one of the key accused in the case to judicial custody till 6 June.

Special Judge Ruchi Aggarwal Asrani remanded accused Shubham Khairnar to judicial custody after the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) argued that his continued detention was necessary to prevent tampering with evidence, influencing witnesses and obstructing the investigation into the alleged examination leak network.

The court order came amid escalating political pressure on the government over the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, which was held on 3 May and scrapped two days later following allegations of a paper leak.

Congress cites student deaths

In a post on X, the Congress alleged that the paper leak had shattered the aspirations of thousands of students and referred to the death of an 18-year-old student from Kalaburagi.

“Bhagyashree had worked tirelessly to take the NEET exam. She had performed well in the exam and was fully confident that she would become a doctor. But the paper leak shattered all of Bhagyashree's dreams,” the party said.

The Congress further alleged that the incident was “not suicide—it's murder” and accused the BJP-led government of colluding with what it described as a “paper leak mafia”.

The opposition party also referred to four other students — Ritik Mishra, Pradeep Meghawal, Anshika Pandey and Siddharth Hegde — claiming they had died by suicide in connection with the controversy surrounding the examination.

“The BJP's corrupt system is stealing children's dreams, snatching away their lives, extinguishing the lamps of their homes,” the Congress said, while demanding strict action against all those involved in the alleged leak and reiterating its demand that Pradhan resign immediately.

Rahul Gandhi renews pressure

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also targeted the government over the issue.

“When millions of youth are on the streets, the future of 22 lakh children is at stake, and the PM remains silent—then the government is not focused on responding, but on evading,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is established to prevent paper leaks like NEET—we will not stop,” he added.