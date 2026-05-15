CBI arrests Pune prof. in NEET case, says chemistry expert was source of leak

Three days into its investigation on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the CBI on Friday claimed to have identified and arrested the “source” of the leak — a Pune-based chemistry professor accused of sharing confidential questions with students ahead of the examination.

The accused, identified as Professor P.V. Kulkarni, is a chemistry domain expert from Latur who had reportedly served for several years on panels involved in setting NEET question papers. He was taken into custody from his residence in Pune following what the agency described as extensive interrogation.

“P.V. Kulkarni has been arrested at Pune after thorough interrogation,” a CBI spokesperson said. According to the agency, Kulkarni allegedly misused his access to confidential examination material by conducting special coaching sessions at his residence during the last week of April, where he dictated questions, answer options and solutions that later appeared in the NEET-UG examination conducted on 3 May.

The CBI alleged that students paid several lakh rupees to attend these sessions. “During the last week of April 2026, he had mobilised students, with the help of another accused namely Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested on 14 May by CBI,” the spokesperson said.

Investigators claimed students attending the sessions wrote down the dictated questions in notebooks and later found them to “tally exactly” with the actual NEET-UG question paper.

The agency said its probe had uncovered both the original source of the leaked chemistry paper and the network of middlemen allegedly involved in recruiting students willing to pay large sums for access to the leaked material.