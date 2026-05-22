CBI arrests Pune-based lecturer for ‘leaking’ NEET-UG physics paper

The CBI on Friday, 22 May arrested a Pune-based lecturer in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, claiming she was a key “source” behind the leak of the physics question paper.

The accused, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, is currently employed at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune. According to the agency, she was involved in the NEET-UG process after being appointed as an expert by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“The CBI has identified another key accused who was the source for the leak of NEET-UG 2026 physics questions,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency alleged that Havaldar had full access to the physics paper and shared a set of questions in April with co-accused Manisha Mandhare, a Pune-based botany teacher who was arrested on 16 May.

According to the CBI, the questions allegedly circulated by Havaldar matched those that later appeared in the NEET-UG 2026 physics examination.