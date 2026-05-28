Crypto markets fall as Bitcoin hits five-week low

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in more than five weeks on Thursday as growing concerns over the global economic outlook and sustained outflows from US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) put pressure on the cryptocurrency market.

The world’s largest digital asset dropped as much as 1.5 per cent to $74,017 in Singapore trading, marking its weakest level since 20 April, moneycontrol reported. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, also declined by more than 2 per cent.

Analysts said investor sentiment has been shaken by fears that the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran could drive inflation higher and potentially force central banks to keep interest rates elevated for longer.

The decline in cryptocurrencies came despite strong performances in global equity markets, where investor optimism around artificial intelligence has helped major indices scale record highs.

Market participants also pointed to continued withdrawals from US spot-Bitcoin ETFs as a major factor behind the sell-off. Data showed the funds have recorded net outflows of roughly $1.5 billion so far in May.