CBI probes Rs 2 crore fraud at India’s Geneva mission linked to crypto-gambling

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has launched a probe into the alleged embezzlement of more than 2 lakh Swiss francs (around Rs 2 crore) from India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva by a former accounts officer who is suspected of diverting the funds to bankroll crypto-gambling activities, officials said.

The accused, Mohit, joined the Permanent Mission in Geneva on 17 December 2024 as an assistant section officer. He was assigned the responsibility of physically submitting payment instructions to the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), where the Mission maintains accounts in US dollars (USD) and Swiss francs (CHF).

According to officials, the fraud was detected in the CHF account of the Mission. Payments to Swiss vendors were made on the basis of invoices that carried pre-printed QR codes containing the vendors’ bank details and invoice information. These QR codes, along with payment instruction slips signed by the Attache (Administration and Establishment) and Drawing and Disbursing Officer Tushar Lakra, were submitted to UBS for processing.

It was standard practice at the Mission to collate multiple vendor QR codes under a single bank payment instruction slip. Mohit was entrusted with the task of physically carrying these QR codes and instruction slips to the bank. He also had account viewing rights along with the Head of Chancery, Amit Kumar, officials said.

Investigators suspect that Mohit exploited this process by surreptitiously replacing some vendor QR codes with self-generated QR codes linked to his personal CHF account at UBS.