Data breach exposes details of over 3.5 million FreshMenu customers

Bengaluru-based food delivery service platform FreshMenu, founded in 2014 and known for pioneering the cloud kitchen model in India, has recently faced a significant data breach. More than 3.5 million order details, including sensitive customer information such as phone numbers, emails, names, billing and shipping addresses, and IP addresses, were reportedly exposed in the incident.

FreshMenu, an early adopter of the cloud kitchen model, began doorstep food delivery at a time when such services were still novel to internet users in the country. Notably, industry giants like Zomato and Swiggy entered the food delivery scene after FreshMenu's inception. Zomato, founded in 2010, only ventured into food delivery in mid-2015, while Swiggy, founded in August 2014, started operations around the same time as FreshMenu.

In terms of financial backing, FreshMenu raised Rs 50 crore (about $6.4 million), led by Florintree Advisors. The funds were utilised to expand its kitchen footprint and introduce new brands.