The fast food slowdown: Delivery revolution, surging inflation threaten business in India

It's no secret that the fast-food landscape in India has been undergoing a dramatic transformation following the pandemic, driven by the emergence of a host of disruptive delivery services.

The surge in app-driven deliveries of fast food after the partial lifting of lockdowns has been referred to as the 'delivery delta', reflecting a shifting trend in consumer behaviour. But it's being overtaken by a new delivery battalion that the pandemic also boosted — quick commerce.

Super-quick commerce of ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook foods and perishable groceries takes a large slice out of the fast-food pie, with 10-minute delivery promises beating the 30 minutes or free offers.

These nimble operators have burst onto the scene, touting fresh-to-home and quick-to-process, ready-to-cook foods — and in doing so, they're not just reshaping consumer preferences; they're taking an axe to the very foundations of conventional fast-food chains, which are also feeling the pinch of surging inflation.

Notably, Westlife Foodworld, the operator for McDonald's in India, has reported an unexpected drop in quarterly profits, resulting in a 7.7 per cent decline in its shares.

The implications of this change aren't restricted to India either, as globally, industry giants such as McDonald's and Yum Brands, the parent company for KFC, grapple with consumers increasingly opting to dine in the comfort of their homes — but not on fast food.