Deepfake scam: Veteran investor reveals how he became a target

Madhusudan Kela, a veteran investor and founder of MK Ventures, has sounded the alarm over the surge of deepfake videos inundating social media platforms. Kela, a highly regarded figure within the financial community, has emerged as a vocal critic of this deceptive trend. Taking to X, he has strongly refuted a fraudulent video falsely attributing unrealistic investment promises to him.

Addressing the issue head-on, Kela clarified that the video in question was generated using AI (artificial intelligence) and did not originate from him. He promptly notified relevant authorities such as SEBI and stock exchanges about the deceptive content, and urged the public to refrain from sharing it further.

“This is to inform that a fake video which appears to be AI generated is being circulated on various social media sites, claiming false information and promising investment returns," Kela said in his post on X. “I have not made any such claims or promises, and I do not support these communications.”

Kela explained the importance of being vigilant and urged individuals not to base investment decisions on such misleading content. He also announced his intention to pursue legal action against the creators of the fake video.