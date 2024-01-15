Now, a deepfake video of Sachin Tendulkar promoting gaming app

Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to a deepfake video. On Monday, Tendulkar took to the micro-blogging site X, informing that his deepfake video promoting a gaming application is circulating on social media platforms.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," he wrote.