Centre issues advisory to social media intermediaries with focus on curbing deepfakes

The government on Tuesday issued an advisory to all social media intermediaries, to ensure compliance with the existing IT rules and specifically target the growing concerns around misinformation powered by AI -- deepfakes.

The advisory mandates that intermediaries communicate prohibited content, particularly those specified under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, clearly and precisely to users.

"A formal advisory has been issued incorporating the ‘agreed to’ procedures to ensure that users on these platforms do not violate the prohibited content in Rule 3(1)(b)," Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandradekhar said.

"If such legal violations of the IT rules are noted or reported, then the consequences under law will follow," he added.

The advisory emphasises that digital intermediaries must ensure users are informed about penal provisions, including those in the IPC and the IT Act 2000, in case of Rule 3(1)(b) violations.

"The users must be made aware of the various penal provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, the IT Act, 2000 and such other laws that may be attracted in case of violation of Rule 3(1)(b). In addition, the terms of service and user agreements must clearly highlight that intermediaries/platforms are under obligation to report legal violations to the law enforcement agencies under the relevant Indian laws applicable to the context," the advisory further added.