Expect a deepfakes boom as hackers master use of AI, Machine Learning

With the growth of Large Language Models (LLMs) like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence (AI) exploded in the public arena in 2023. According to experts, this trend is expected to continue beyond 2024, as both hackers and cybersecurity professionals continue to improve their usage of AI and Machine Learning (ML).

Recently, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's two new deepfake videos were shared on social media, purportedly promoting a so-called investing platform ‘Quantum AI’, claiming that the user of this new technology would be able to earn $3,000 (around Rs 2.5 lakh) on the first working day.

One of the videos showed a morphed version of Murthy claiming to be working on a ‘Quantum AI’ project with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath posted his own deepfake video, which was convincing enough to fool users into believing it was Kamath himself. He said the aim was to highlight the growing threat posed by AI.

Attacks will become more sophisticated as threat actors continue to use AI tools and 2024 will likely witness an increase in AI-assisted and AI-driven attacks successfully bypassing security controls such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Zero Trust and other fundamental security technologies and defences.