Deepfakes: India 6th most susceptible nation. Can our laws tackle the menace?

Deepfakes are fast becoming a problem and are used to spread misinformation online as India grapples with the treacherous costs of a rapidly evolving AI technology.

The concerns come after a series of recent deepfake incidents involving top Indian film stars and personalities prompted the government to meet social media platforms, artificial intelligence companies and industry bodies, to come up with a "clear, actionable plan" to tackle the issue.

Deepfakes can 'create huge problems': Modi

Indian PM Narendra Modi said deepfakes were one of the biggest threats faced by the country, and warned people to be careful with new technology amid a rise in AI-generated videos and pictures.

"We have to be careful with new technology. If these are used carefully, they can be very useful. However, if these are misused, it can create huge problems. You must be aware of deepfake videos made with the help of generative AI," Modi said on Wednesday, 20 December.

The proliferation of online deepfake videos has surged by 550 per cent, reaching a staggering 95,820, as revealed in the 2023 State of Deepfakes report by Home Security Heroes, a US-based organisation.

The report identifies India as the sixth most susceptible country to this emerging threat.