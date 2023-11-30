1 in 2 Indians want deepfakes to be removed within 24 hrs from social media

Nearly one in three (30 per cent) Indians say they are watching a lot of videos they later find to be fake, with more than one in two residents seeking social media platforms to be mandated to remove deepfake videos within 24 hours, a new survey showed on Thursday.

In the recent weeks, multiple Indian actors have featured in deepfake short videos circulating on various social media platforms.

According to the survey by social community platform LocalCircles, 43 per cent of Indians surveyed watch three or more short videos on average each day.

Thirty per cent of them say they later find 25 per cent or more videos they watched to be fake.

About 56 per cent respondents say a deepfake video circulating on a social media platform should be removed within 24 hours of complaint submission, the findings showed.

Many deepfakes have been found in circulation in election-bound states also, leading the government to take serious note of the rising trend of deepfakes, particularly in the light of the popularity of short videos.