Delhi court bars 'defamatory content' on Adani Enterprises

A Delhi court has issued an interim order restraining a group of journalists, activists and organisations from circulating what it described as 'unverified and defamatory material' against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

The order, passed ex parte on Saturday, 6 September by senior civil judge Anuj Kumar Singh of the Rohini Court, directed Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskant Das, Ayush Joshi and others to remove or expunge content deemed defamatory from their websites and social media platforms within five days.

Adani Enterprises approached the court alleging that a series of articles and posts published on portals such as paranjoy.in, adaniwatch.org and adanifiles.com.au had caused irreparable harm to its reputation, brand equity and investor confidence.

The company argued that such publications were aligned with “anti-India interests” and deliberately sought to disrupt its infrastructure and energy projects, including its Australian operations, which it said were vital for India’s energy security.