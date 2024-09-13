Supreme Court must take control of Adani probe, JPC be convened: Congress

The Congress on Friday, 13 September, demanded that the Supreme Court take control of the Adani investigation and a joint parliamentary committee be convened to probe the full scope of the "scam", as it cited reports claiming that Swiss authorities had frozen $311 million (Rs 2,610 crore) of an alleged Adani proxy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said news reports this morning reveal that the Swiss Public Prosecutors Office has frozen five accounts containing #311 million that belong to longtime "Adani confidant" Chang Chung-Ling following an investigation by the Money Laundering Reporting Office of Switzerland (MROS) that began on 28 December 2021.

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, which had in 2023 targeted the Adani Group in a damning report that led to wiping away of $150 billion in market value of listed firms of the conglomerate in the following weeks, in a post on X cited "newly released Swiss criminal records reported by Swiss media outlet" to state that "Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of a money laundering and securities forgery investigation into Adani, dating back as early as 2021."

"Prosecutors detailed how an Adani frontman invested in opaque BVI/Mauritius & Bermuda funds that almost exclusively owned Adani stocks," it said citing the report.

Adani group rejected the allegations as baseless, saying it had no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings.

"We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations presented. The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority," it said.