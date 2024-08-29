Greater investment in monsoon research needed, says Jairam Ramesh

Asserting that greater investment in monsoon research along with leading-edge computational facilities is essential, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday, 29 August said grandiose pronouncements are no substitute for investing in institutions and called for reviving the Indian Network for Climate Change Assessment.

The former environment minister said the current phase of the monsoon across most of the country reinforces what has been evident for a few years.

The frequency of extreme events has only increased with global warming, he pointed out.

While the long period average of rainfall may not have changed significantly, the intensity certainly has, making for the actual days of rainfall to be compressed but with greater force, Ramesh said.