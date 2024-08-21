Himachal suffers Rs 1,195-cr losses since monsoon onset, 55 roads shut

As many as 55 roads are blocked in Himachal Pradesh owing to landslides and floods triggered by the ongoing rains, and the state has incurred losses of Rs 1,195 crore since the monsoon onset this year, official data released on Wednesday showed. As many as 139 people have died so far this monsoon season in rain-related incidents.

Fourteen roads are closed in Mandi, 13 in Shimla, 12 in Kangra, 11 in Kullu, two in Kinnaur and each in Bilaspur, Una and Sirmaur districts, according to the state emergency operation centre. The rains also disrupted 29 water and 14 power schemes in the state, as of Wednesday, the centre said.

Meanwhile, Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Wednesday urged residents, especially students, office-goers and patients visiting hospitals for treatment, to keep a half-hour margin while travelling.

The traffic problem in the state capital is worsening owing to the limited number of roads, with landslides further exacerbating the situation, leading to time-consuming commutes and frequent traffic jams, he told reporters.

A landslide had occurred near Boileauganj in Shimla on Monday, blocking a few roads in the area and disrupting water pipes, communication and electricity wires. The affected area is one of the busiest stretches of the state capital and a large number of government offices are located in the vicinity.