DGCA issues notice to Air India over 80-year-old passenger's death

Aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on Friday issued a show cause notice to Air India regarding the incident of an 80-year-old passenger, who collapsed and later died after walking from a plane to the terminal at Mumbai airport as he did not get a wheelchair.

The DGCA had sought a report from Air India on the incident. On Friday, DGCA said it has issued a show cause notice to Air India for not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The airline has been asked to submit its response within seven days.

In the wake of the incident, the regulator has also directed all airlines to ensure that an adequate number of wheelchairs are available for passengers who require assistance during embarking or disembarking from the aircraft during their journey.