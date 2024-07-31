Disclose source of settlement funds to BCCI: NCLAT to Byju Raveendran

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Chennai has directed Byju Raveendran, the suspended director, shareholder, and promoter of edtech company Byju’s, to provide detailed information on the source of funds he plans to use to settle outstanding dues to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This directive follows Raveendran’s appeal against a previous order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru. This pertains to NCLT initiating insolvency proceedings against Byju's parent company, Think and Learn Pvt Ltd. The proceedings were in response to a case filed by BCCI, claiming a default of Rs 158 crore.

During the NCLAT hearing on Wednesday (31 July), it was revealed that both parties were actively working towards a settlement. Part of the dues has already been paid, with the remaining amount scheduled to be settled in two tranches on 2 and 9 August. The payments are to be made by Byju Raveendran’s brother, Riju Raveendran.

BCCI had filed the plea before the NCLT at Bengaluru after Byju's reportedly failed to pay the amount due to BCCI under a sponsorship contract for the Indian cricket team.

However, the proposed settlement faced objections from certain lenders of Think and Learn Private Limited. These lenders alleged that the funds intended for the settlement were tainted, referencing a judgement from the Delaware Court related to Byju’s U.S. entity, Byju’s Alpha.