Domestic commercial vehicle volume to dip for Lok Sabha election?

Domestic commercial vehicle volumes are expected to dip 4–7 per cent year-on-year in the next fiscal year, with a high base effect kicking in, rating agency ICRA said on Tuesday, 27 February.

The volumes are expected to remain muted through the January–March quarter on account of a perceived pause in infrastructural activities as the model code of conduct kicks in ahead of the general elections.

"ICRA estimates the domestic CV industry volumes to register 2-5 per cent year-on-year growth in volumes in FY24. Subsequently, the industry's sharp upcycle is expected to plateau in FY25, with a decline of 4–7 per cent in volumes," the rating agency stated.