The US has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on imports from India, with a 17% cap if New Delhi and Washington conclude a bilateral trade deal

India rejected the US claim of structural excess manufacturing capacity and said it was reviewing the proposal while working towards an early agreement

China faces a proposed 20% levy on top of existing duties. The European Union, Japan and South Korea are also among the 14 trading partners targeted

The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed fresh tariffs on 14 trading partners, with India facing duties of up to 25 per cent and China a new 20 per cent levy. New Delhi rejected Washington’s claim that India had structural excess manufacturing capacity and said it would work closely with the US to conclude a bilateral trade agreement at the earliest.

The US proposal would cap the tariff on Indian goods at 17 per cent if the two countries reach a deal. That would put the levy eight percentage points below the proposed maximum, potentially giving Indian exporters an edge over some Asian competitors.

The commerce ministry said it was examining the US Trade Representative’s formal notice, which sets out its findings and invites comments. The notice covers the policies and practices of 14 economies that Washington says contribute to excess industrial production and give their manufacturers an unfair advantage.