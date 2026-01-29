Economic Survey flags ultra-processed foods, suggests curbs on ads from morning to night

Raising concerns over the growing consumption of UPF (ultra-processed foods) high in fat, sugar and salt, the Economic Survey has suggested exploring a ban on their advertisements from early morning till late night, along with tighter curbs on marketing of infant and toddler milk and beverages.

The Survey, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, warned that India is among the fastest-growing markets for UPF consumption, which is contributing to a rise in chronic diseases and widening health inequalities.

It recommended a “multi-pronged approach” to address the surge in consumption of ultra-processed foods — commonly known as junk foods such as burgers, noodles, pizza and soft drinks — stating that improving diets cannot rely solely on changes in consumer behaviour.

“Coordinated policies across food systems that regulate UPF production, promote healthier and more sustainable diets, and address marketing practices are required,” the Survey said.

Among the key measures suggested were front-of-pack nutrition labelling with clear warnings for foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS), restrictions on marketing to children, and ensuring that trade agreements do not undermine public health policy.

“The option of a marketing ban on UPFs from 0600 hours to 2300 hours for all media, and enforcing restrictions on the marketing of infant and toddler milk and beverages, could be explored,” it said.