Economic Survey flags ultra-processed foods, suggests curbs on ads from morning to night
Calls for warning labels, restrictions on marketing to children; notes sharp rise in UPF sales and obesity
Raising concerns over the growing consumption of UPF (ultra-processed foods) high in fat, sugar and salt, the Economic Survey has suggested exploring a ban on their advertisements from early morning till late night, along with tighter curbs on marketing of infant and toddler milk and beverages.
The Survey, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, warned that India is among the fastest-growing markets for UPF consumption, which is contributing to a rise in chronic diseases and widening health inequalities.
It recommended a “multi-pronged approach” to address the surge in consumption of ultra-processed foods — commonly known as junk foods such as burgers, noodles, pizza and soft drinks — stating that improving diets cannot rely solely on changes in consumer behaviour.
“Coordinated policies across food systems that regulate UPF production, promote healthier and more sustainable diets, and address marketing practices are required,” the Survey said.
Among the key measures suggested were front-of-pack nutrition labelling with clear warnings for foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS), restrictions on marketing to children, and ensuring that trade agreements do not undermine public health policy.
“The option of a marketing ban on UPFs from 0600 hours to 2300 hours for all media, and enforcing restrictions on the marketing of infant and toddler milk and beverages, could be explored,” it said.
Also Read: How unhealthy are processed foods?
Citing global examples, the Survey noted that countries such as Chile have enacted integrated laws combining warning labels and advertising restrictions, while Norway and the United Kingdom have also imposed limits on junk food advertising.
It pointed out that the UK recently banned junk food advertisements before 9 pm on television and online platforms to reduce children’s exposure and tackle childhood obesity.
The Survey said UPF retail sales in India rose more than 150 per cent between 2009 and 2023, increasing from $0.9 billion in 2006 to nearly $38 billion in 2019 — a 40-fold jump. “It is during the same period that obesity has nearly doubled in both men and women,” it noted.
It also flagged gaps in the current regulatory framework. While Rule 7 of the Advertisement Code prohibits misleading or unhealthy advertisements, it does not define “misleading” using measurable or nutrient-based criteria, leading to inconsistent interpretation. Similarly, the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s 2022 guidelines bar exaggeration of health claims and exploitation of children, but lack clear nutrient thresholds.
“This regulatory ambiguity allows companies marketing UPFs to continue making vague ‘health’, ‘energy’ or ‘nutrition’ claims without violating clearly defined standards,” the Survey said, calling for urgent policy reform to address the gap.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines