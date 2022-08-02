Consumption of ultra-processed foods may up dementia risk

For the study, the team identified 72,083 people from a large database containing the health information of half a million people living in the UK. Participants were 55 and older and did not have dementia at the start of the study. They were followed for an average of 10 years.



By the end of the study, 518 people were diagnosed with dementia. During the study, participants filled out at least two questionnaires about what they ate and drank the previous day.



Researchers determined how much ultra-processed food people ate by calculating the grams per day and comparing it to the grams per day of other foods to create a percentage of their daily diet.



They then divided participants into four equal groups from the lowest percentage consumption of ultra-processed foods to the highest.