ED arrests 3 more Vivo India executives in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested three Vivo India executives in connection with its money laundering probe against the Chinese smartphone maker and some other entities, official sources said today, 23 December.

Interim CEO of Vivo India Hong Xuquan, alias Terry, a Chinese national; chief financial officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya; and consultant Hemant Munjal have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said.

They were presented before a court, which has sent them to ED custody for three days, the sources added.

An email sent by PTI to a company spokesperson, seeking comments on the development, remained unanswered.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier arrested four people—mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik —in the same case. They are in judicial custody at present.