Edtech firms Vedantu, LEAD School lay off nearly 100 workers each

Edtech unicorn LEAD (formerly LEAD School) reduced its workforce by at least 40 per cent, according to sources.



However, the company denied that it has reduced its headcount by 40 per cent.



"The company's total employee strength is around 2,200 and the reduction in our workforce is less than 100 persons," said the company.



In a statement to IANS, the edtech company said that it concluded the performance appraisal process last month, "and each year, we experience some churn during this time".



"We would like to assure all our stakeholders that LEAD is adequately staffed for its growth aspirations and with schools across India now open again, we are working on bringing innovation and transformation back to these institutions," a company spokesperson said.