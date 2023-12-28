Mumbai's Eleftheria wins World's Best Cheese of the Year award in 2023

Indian cheese the best in the world?! Shockingly, true.

Mausam Narang-owned Eleftheria Cheese, a Mumbai-based company, won the World's Best Cheese of the Year award for 2023 in Norway last month.

“The artisanal cheese industry is still in its nascent stages in India," Narang told the Indian Express in an interview soon after. "When I decided to quit my corporate job to make cheese, it still wasn’t considered as a good career option, and my parents thought I was just pursuing a hobby. When we started our journey (in 2015), most of the restaurants and hotels were still buying and using imported cheese.”

Artisanal cheese, Narang says, is "truly a labour of love. It’s an expression of the land that it’s made in”. Mausam remains rueful that besides paneer, the world is still largely unaware about Indian artisanal cheese.

Sharing her steep learning curve to success, Mausam told the Indian Express, "The cheesemaking ingredients were so hard to come by back in the day that I had to import most of it in small quantities. Even though India is one of the largest producers of milk in the world, the quality of the milk was not up to the mark for cheesemaking. It took months and months of scouting for the right dairy farms to partner with."