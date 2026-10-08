Musk asks if Ambani is ‘real boss of India’ as govt rebuts Starlink claims

Elon Musk asks if Mukesh Ambani is the ‘real boss of India’ after the government rejects allegations of bias against Starlink.

The DoT says security assessments are under way for Starlink, Jio Satcom and Eutelsat OneWeb.

Starlink says it has built 20 gateway sites in India but cannot begin commercial operations until regulatory requirements are met.

The Indian government and Elon Musk engaged in a war of words on Thursday, 8 October after the department of telecommunications (DoT) rejected allegations that domestic business interests were blocking Starlink’s satellite internet services, prompting the tech billionaire to ask if 'Ambani is the real boss of India'.

The government earlier in the day rebutted the US business tycoon’s allegations that Starlink’s satellite communication services were being blocked, making it clear that compliance with security norms was mandatory for every satellite communication licensee in the country.

Within hours of the government’s response, Musk took to X to question whether Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani wielded decisive influence over the approval process.

'Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?' Musk said in an X post.