Elon Musk company wins licence to supply electricity to homes and businesses in UK

A subsidiary of Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, has received approval to supply electricity to households and businesses in the United Kingdom.

Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem confirmed on Thursday that Tesla Energy Ventures has been granted a licence authorising it to provide electricity to both domestic and non-domestic consumers across Great Britain.

The Hindu reported that Tesla had applied for the licence in July, marking its first attempt to enter the retail electricity supply market outside the United States. Tesla already operates as an electricity provider in Texas.