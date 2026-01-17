Musk seeks up to $134bn from OpenAI, Microsoft in damages over fraudulent partnership

Elon Musk has escalated his legal battle with OpenAI and Microsoft, demanding damages ranging from a staggering $79 billion to $134 billion, in what has become one of Silicon Valley’s most dramatic courtroom clashes over the future — and soul — of artificial intelligence.

In filings submitted to a US federal court, the Tesla chief executive and founder of AI firm xAI alleges that OpenAI, the organisation he helped launch nearly a decade ago, betrayed its original nonprofit mission by transforming into a commercial powerhouse in close partnership with Microsoft. Musk argues that this shift amounted to fraud, enriching OpenAI and the software giant at the expense of the principles on which the company was founded.

The damages request came just a day after a judge rejected OpenAI and Microsoft’s final attempt to block a jury trial, clearing the way for proceedings scheduled for late April in Oakland, California, according to multiple reports.

At the heart of Musk’s claim is OpenAI’s meteoric rise. Court papers cite valuations placing the company at around $500 billion, and argue that Musk — who contributed roughly $38 million in seed funding in 2015 — deserves a proportionate share of that success. His lawyers likened his role to that of an early-stage investor whose modest initial stake later yields exponential returns.