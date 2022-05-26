Elon Musk's net worth drops below $200 bn

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's net worth stands at $193 billion, as of May 25. This means that Musk had seen $77.6 billion of his wealth sheared off since the start of the year.



Musk is still the world's richest person by net worth, however. His closest rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is currently listed with a net worth of $128 billion, the report said.



Similar to Musk, Bezos' net worth has also taken a significant hit this year, dropping by $64.6 billion.