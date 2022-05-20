SpaceX sex scandal story meant to 'interfere with' Twitter acquisition: Musk

Elon Musk on Friday refuted a media report that claimed SpaceX paid a female worker $250,000 to hush up sexual misconduct charges against its CEO, saying the report is meant to "interfere with" the $44 billion Twitter acquisition.



The Tesla CEO found himself in another controversy as a Business Insider report claimed that his spacecraft company SpaceX paid a flight attendant $250,000 to make sure she didn't sue the company after Musk allegedly "propositioned her for sex".



The alleged victim, working as a crew member on a SpaceX corporate flight, claimed Musk touched her inappropriately and asked for an erotic massage, according to the report.



Tesla Owners Silicon Valley asked Musk on Twitter if he responded to the reporters from the publication, to which he replied: "No, it was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me".