Twitter board wants $44 bn deal to go through amid Musk-Agrawal tussle

The Tesla CEO on Tuesday said that the $44 billion deal at $54.20 a share "cannot move forward" until the Twitter CEO Agrawal proves the actual bot numbers.



While Twitter maintains it has less than 5 per cent fake/spammy accounts on its platform, Musk believes the number can be as high at 50 per cent, and wants Agrawal to come clean on this.



In a tech conference in Miami on Monday, a frustrated Musk even said that a viable deal at a lower price wouldn't be "out of the question" as Twitter may be hiding the actual number of users from its advertisers.



Musk said that Twitter could have at least four times more fake accounts than what has been revealed in its US SEC filing, asking the commission to probe the micro-blogging platform's claim.



Meanwhile, Musk will have to pay Twitter $1 billion in termination fee if he drops the $44 billion takeover deal, according to an SEC filing.