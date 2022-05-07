Elon Musk's $44 bn Twitter deal faces 1st legal hurdle in US

The proposed class-action lawsuit said that since Musk is an "interested stockholder" within the meaning of Section 203, the $44 billion takeover of Twitter may not lawfully close within three years of the time that Musk became an "interested stockholder", unless the Proposed Takeover is approved by the affirmative vote of at least more than 66 per cent of Twitter's outstanding voting stock not "owned" by Musk.



Musk, who has to pay $21 billion from his pocket for the deal, is likely to take over as a temporary CEO of Twitter when the takeover deal is through.



A fresh US SEC filing this week revealed that Musk has secured nearly $7.14 billion in equity commitments from friends and other investors to acquire Twitter.



Musk received $1 billion from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and $5 million from Honeycomb Asset Management, which invested in his SpaceX company, the report mentioned.