End of the crypto craze? Indian investors wary as mega sell-off continues

Ethererum, the second-largest digital token, fell as much as 12 per cent to $1,045, a new 15-month low.



The current decline means that Ethererum has shed 77 per cent of its value since November 2021.



According to Cointelegraph, Ethereum sell-off resumed this week, with its price risking another 25 per cent decline in June.



However, in such a gloomy scenario, India's own Gari digital token by short-video making app Chingari has risen about 40 per cent.



Chingari, the fastest-growing Blockchain social app, this week announced the 'GARI Mining' programme to empower 4 crore monthly average users (MAU), becoming the first social app in the world to offer crypto to its creators and users on its platform.



"This programme will ensure a level playing field for big and humble creators. Now, creators and users on the app can earn GARI tokens which can be traded on exchanges for money and creators will not be at the mercy of brand collaborations as their only source of income," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO, Chingari and GARI token.



Meanwhile, the fate of cryptocurrencies in India is still hanging in balance, and the much-awaited crypto bill is yet to see the light of the day.



In April, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated her doubts about the size of the cryptocurrency market worldwide and stressed the need for a regulatory mechanism acceptable to all countries to prevent its use to launder money and fund terrorism, which, she said, were big concerns for India.



India distinguishes between cryptocurrency and crypto assets as a result, and the minister had in February announced a 30 per cent tax on income from these transactions, which includes a 1 per cent deduction at source.