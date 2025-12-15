ED questions Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in Reliance group money-laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Rana Kapoor, co-founder of Yes Bank, in connection with a money-laundering investigation involving companies of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group, officials said.

Kapoor’s statement is being recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, as part of a probe into financial transactions linked to investments made by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019.

According to the agency, Yes Bank invested Rs 2,965 crore in instruments issued by Reliance Home Finance Ltd and Rs 2,045 crore in Reliance Commercial Finance Limited during the period under scrutiny. By December 2019, both exposures had turned non-performing assets, the ED claimed.

The outstanding amounts stood at Rs 1,353.5 crore for Reliance Home Finance and Rs 1,984 crore for Reliance Commercial Finance.