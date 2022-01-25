Equities reverse from sharp decline

On the stocks front, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp, Power Grid Corporation were the top gainers, while Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Wipro were the top losers in the morning session.



"Nifty stares at the prospects of extending downsides aiming for the recent low of 16,410, or even 15,900. Reversal prospects rest on the ability to stage a close above 16,820 today. Prospects of an intraday bounce back will brighten on push above 17,115, but expect 17,240-390 to keep a lid," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.