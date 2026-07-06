EVs take record 12.5% share of India auto sales in June amid fuel price hikes

Electric vehicle penetration in India’s automobile market climbed to a record 12.5 per cent in June, as rising fuel costs and growing consumer acceptance of cleaner mobility pushed battery-powered vehicle sales to a new high.

According to a Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations press release, total electric vehicle retail sales across categories touched 3,06,220 units during the month, the highest ever recorded in a single month. That took EVs’ share of overall automobile retail sales to around 12.5 per cent.

The strongest gains came from the passenger vehicle segment, where electric cars accounted for 8 per cent of all new car and sport utility vehicle sales in June. Registrations of electric passenger vehicles rose to a record 31,823 units, underscoring the growing role of EVs in India’s car market.

Electric two-wheelers also crossed an important threshold, with battery-powered models accounting for 10.6 per cent of total two-wheeler retail sales for the first time, up from 7.3 per cent in the same month last year.

Three-wheelers remained India’s most electrified automotive segment, with EVs making up 64 per cent of total retail sales in June. Commercial vehicles, though still at an early stage of transition, recorded EV penetration of 4 per cent.

The broader vehicle market also posted a record performance. Overall automobile retail sales rose 21.8 per cent year-on-year to 2.56 million units, making June 2026 the strongest June on record for the industry. Every major segment — two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers — registered their best-ever June sales.