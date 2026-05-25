Petrol, diesel prices up by Rs 2.61-2.71; hikes cross Rs 7.5/litre in two weeks

State-owned fuel retailers on Monday increased petrol and diesel prices by up to Rs 2.71 per litre, marking the fourth hike in less than a fortnight as companies continued passing rising global crude oil costs on to consumers.

The latest revision takes the cumulative increase in fuel prices since 15 May to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre, intensifying concerns over inflation and higher transportation costs across the economy.

Petrol prices were raised by Rs 2.61 per litre, while diesel prices climbed by Rs 2.71, according to industry officials. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 102.12 per litre, up from Rs 99.51, while diesel has risen to Rs 95.20 from Rs 92.49.

The fresh increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel rates and come against the backdrop of elevated international crude oil prices, weaker refining margins and depreciation in the rupee, all of which have significantly increased import costs.

Fuel prices were first revised on 15 May, when petrol and diesel were each increased by Rs 3 per litre. This was followed by hikes of around 90 paise per litre on 19 May and further increases on 23 May.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel Rs 97.83. In Kolkata, prices have risen to Rs 113.51 and Rs 99.82 respectively, while in Chennai petrol is retailing at Rs 107.77 and diesel at Rs 99.55. Fuel prices vary across states because of differing local taxes.

Public sector firms — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd — together account for around 90 per cent of India’s fuel retail market.