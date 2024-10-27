Setback for Gautam Adani: Kenya court suspends Rs 6,189-crore project

A Kenyan court has suspended a $736 million (over Rs 6,189 crore) government agreement with India’s Adani Group for the construction and operation of high-voltage power transmission lines over a 30-year period, a Bloomberg report said.

This decision could have significant implications for Kenya's energy infrastructure and foreign investment climate. The suspension may also lead to legal challenges and further discussions about the project, which is crucial for enhancing the country’s power distribution capacity. It's a developing story that will likely impact both local and international stakeholders.

The recent public-private partnership between the state-owned Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) and Adani Energy Solutions aimed to tackle ongoing power outages and stimulate economic growth in the country.

Finalised earlier this month, the collaboration seeks to enhance Kenya's energy infrastructure, which is crucial for supporting various sectors of the economy. By improving the reliability of power supply, this initiative could contribute significantly to development efforts and attract further investment to the region.

The partnership reflects a growing trend of international collaboration in addressing local energy challenges.

On Friday, however, high court judge Andrew Bahati Mwamuye ruled against Kenyan authorities, prohibiting them from proceeding with the project or entering into new agreements with Adani Energy Solutions for the development of transmission lines, substations, or other electrical infrastructure.