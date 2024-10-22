Adani gets SEBI notice for wrongful shareholder categorisation

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), the power transmission arm of the Adani group, on Tuesday, 22 October, said it has received a notice from SEBI alleging wrongful categorisation of certain investors as public shareholders.

Without giving details, the firm in notes to its second-quarter earnings statement said it will respond to regulatory and statutory authorities by providing relevant information/clarifications.

The group's renewable energy firm, Adani Green Energy Ltd, which also declared its second-quarter earnings, did not receive any new notice from SEBI.

"During the current quarter, an SCN (show-cause notice) has been received alleging wrongful categorisation of shareholding of certain entities as public shareholding and consequences therefrom," AESL said. "The company will respond to the regulatory and statutory authorities by providing information, responses, documents and/or clarifications, as applicable, in the due course of time."

SEBI's listing rule provides for listed firms having a minimum of 25 per cent of equity owned by public investors. Foreign portfolio investors having links to the promoter group are generally clubbed as promoter holding.

Seven out of the 10 listed firms of Adani group had received show cause notices from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for alleged violation of related party transactions and non-compliance with listing regulations in the quarter ended March 31, the companies had stated in their regulatory filings to stock exchanges.