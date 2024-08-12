Hyperactivity instead of taking action: Jairam Ramesh on SEBI–Adani case

SEBI, once regarded as a pillar of integrity in regulating India’s financial markets, is now firmly at the centre of a controversy that threatens to erode its credibility irrevocably.

Allegations brought forth by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research have raised serious concerns about potential conflicts of interest on the part of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, sparking renewed demands for a thorough investigation into the regulator’s handling of the Adani Group’s financial transactions.

Hindenburg allegations: A conflict of interest?

Hindenburg Research, known for its critical reports on large corporations, recently accused SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband of having stakes in offshore funds linked to the Adani Group. These funds, based in Bermuda and Mauritius, are allegedly tied to the Adani money siphoning scandal.

The allegations suggest that Buch's investments overlap with those of key figures associated with the Adani Group, including Vinod Adani and his associates Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli.

This revelation has raised questions about the impartiality of SEBI's ongoing investigation into the Adani Group. The allegations have cast a shadow over the regulator's ability to conduct an unbiased inquiry, given that the chairperson herself may have financial ties to the entities under investigation.

Congress demands JPC probe

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has been at the forefront of those criticising SEBI's handling of the Adani investigation. In a strongly worded statement, Ramesh accused SEBI of projecting an image of hyperactivity rather than taking substantive action.

He pointed to SEBI's recent statement — which detailed the issuance of 100 summons, the dispatch of 1,100 letters and emails and the examination of 12,000 pages of documents — as a means to divert attention from more critical issues.