Allegations against Adani duly investigated; Buch disclosed, recused time-to-time: SEBI

"'The allegations made by Hindenburg Research, against the Adani Group, have been duly investigated by Sebi," the capital markets regulator said in a statement.

The Supreme Court had itself noted in an order in January this year that 24 out of 26 investigations against Adani had been completed, it said, adding that one more was completed in March and the last is nearing completion now.

The regulator said it has issued over 100 summons, around 1,100 letters and emails to seek information as part of its investigation. Over 300 documents containing around 12,000 pages have been examined, it said..

A few weeks ago, Sebi issued a show cause notice to Hindenburg itself for potential violations. The SCN said gains of USD 22.25 million were made by Hindenburg and entities associated with it following the publishing of the report against Adani Group in January 2023.

The SCN said a fourth of the profits or USD 5.52 million were to be shared with Hindenburg, and USD 4.14 million had already been shared as of June 2023, while an amount of USD 1.38 million was yet to be done.

It had also asked it to explain why the unlawfully made profits should not be disgorged given the violations..

Hindenburg had shared the SCN on its website recently and also questioned the reasons why it was slapped with the SCN in the first place.

On Sunday, Sebi said as a matter of policy, it refrains from commenting on any investigation or ongoing enforcement matter, and added that the notice makes the reasons for its issuance clear.