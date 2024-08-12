Congress attacks govt over Hindenburg allegations, says JPC probe must

The Congress on Sunday, 11 August, attacked the Narendra Modi government over the Hindenburg Research's allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, with Rahul Gandhi saying the integrity of the market regulator has been "gravely compromised" and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the entire matter.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, saying that it is now “abundantly clear why PM Modi is so afraid" of a JPC probe.

The Congress said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of the "entire scam" and investigate it under its aegis because here the investigating agency SEBI itself is accused of being involved in it.

It also asserted that in the wake of such "serious allegations", Buch cannot remain in her position at all.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) previously cleared Adani before the Supreme Court following the January 2023 Hindenburg Report revelations.

However, new allegations have surfaced regarding a "quid-pro-quo" involving the SEBI chief, he said.

"The small & medium investors belonging to the Middle Class who invest their hard-earned money in the stock market need to be protected, as they believe in the SEBI. A Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry is imperative to investigate this massive scandal," he said.

"Until then, concerns persist that PM Modi will continue to shield his ally, compromising India's Constitutional institutions, painstakingly built over seven decades," Kharge said in a post on X.