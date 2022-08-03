Fintech platform BharatPe appoints new CFO amid IPO plans

"His experience of listing SBI Card will be instrumental for us as we aim to go public in FY25," said Sameer.



BharatPe closed the first quarter of FY23 with over Rs 3,600 crore in total loans facilitated and $18 billion in annualised TPV in payments.



"The company has become a preferred and trusted partner for millions of offline merchants in just 4 years of launch," said Negi, who will lead the financial readiness of the company as it prepares for the IPO.