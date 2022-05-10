BharatPe to 'claw back' Ashneer's restricted shares, blocks vendors

The company has terminated the services of several employees in departments who were directly involved with these blocked vendors.



"If required, the company will be filing criminal cases against some of these employees for the misconduct and act of cheating committed by them against the company," it added,



In January, the board of BharatPe appointed Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), a global professional services firm and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) to help the board and management with its governance review and PwC to determine wilful misconduct and gross negligence by a former founder.



BharatPe said that a new code of conduct will be applicable to senior management and employees and has now been implemented.



"A new and comprehensive Vendor Procurement Policy has also been developed to ensure that a robust mechanism is in place for on-boarding and engaging with vendors and mitigate any risk of employees indulging in suspicious transactions to enrich themselves," said the company.