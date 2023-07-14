Flipkart pays $700 mn to workers after PhonePe split

E-commerce major Flipkart on Friday, July 14, began a "one-time discretionary" cash payment of $700 million to employees following its separation from fintech firm PhonePe.

In an email to employees seen by TechCrunch, Flipkart Group chief executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the “much-awaited compensation will be made today”.

“We have exciting times ahead, and as we continue to grow across businesses, I look forward to your continued dedication and determination to bring about the future that we envision and scale new heights together,” he added.