Flipkart secures $350 million from Google in latest funding round

The successful expansion into quick commerce, a field demanding high capital and operational expenditure, is essential for Flipkart, as it prepares for a highly anticipated public listing. Discussions are reportedly underway within the company regarding the best strategy to re-domicile to India in preparation for the IPO.

The Google investment comes soon after Flipkart’s marketplace entity in India got an infusion of Rs 1,421 crore (around $170 million) from its Singapore parent in April 2024, just a month after an Rs 924 crore ($111 million) infusion.

Walmart International president and CEO Kathryn McLay recently remarked on the premiumisation in the e-commerce category that is enhancing Flipkart's business profile. While McLay did not confirm the timing of a potential IPO, the focus remains on showcasing a clear path to profitability to meet high market expectations.

Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy indicated that Flipkart is nearing profitability, significantly reducing its monthly cash burn, with the travel business identified as a key growth engine.

For Google, the investment is largely being seen as timely, aligning with the growth of India’s digital economy. Flipkart in a statement mentioned that the partnership and the associated Cloud collaboration with Google will support its business expansion and the modernisation of its digital infrastructure to better serve customers nationwide.

Founded in 2007, Flipkart has been a crucial stakeholder in India’s digital commerce revolution, with millions of sellers, merchants and small businesses making a living of it.

The platform claims to cater to a registered user base of over 500 million and offers more than 150 million products across 80+ categories. It hosts over 1.4 million sellers, including those on Shopsy, a B2C e-commerce platform it launched in 2021.

Earlier this week, Flipkart reported a 1.6x year-on-year growth in its grocery business and the establishment of 16 grocery fulfilment centres across key locations in India. This growth underscores the company’s strategic initiatives and its commitment to scaling operations amid increasing competition in the e-commerce landscape.