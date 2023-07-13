Food delivery giant Swiggy acquires retail distribution company Lynk

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has acquired retail distribution company Lynk Logistics Limited for an undisclosed sum to enter the massive retail market.

Lynk will continue to operate as an independent business post the acquisition led by Co-founder and CEO, Shekhar Bhende, Swiggy said in a statement.

The acquisition will help Swiggy’s entry into the huge retail market with a technology-led distribution platform.

Founded in 2015 by Abinav Raja and Bhende, Lynk is one of India’s largest tech-driven FMCG retail distribution companies.